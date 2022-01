ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A vehicle fire is impacting traffic on Interstate 81 near Abingdon.

A vehicle fire at mile marker 13.2 on Interstate 81 south in Washington County, Va. has closed the right shoulder of the road and traffic is backed up for about 2.5 miles according to Virginia 511.

Virginia 511 also says that the on-ramp at Exit 14 is currently blocked.

We will have more details as they are available.