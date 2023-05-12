SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A vehicle fire slowed traffic in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 26 early Friday afternoon.

The vehicle is located near the Eastern Star Road exit (Exit 10). As of 12:15 p.m., the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) SmartWay Traffic Map shows traffic backed up into the I-26/I-81 interchange.

A Johnson City spokesperson said that as of 12:15 p.m., the scene had been cleared by emergency personnel and TDOT crews were still at the site. Traffic was clearing up as of 12:40 p.m.

As of 12:15 p.m., traffic was backed up into the I-26/I-81 interchange. (Photo: TDOT)

The Johnson City Fire Department was on the scene of the fire.

A spokesperson for Johnson City said they were not aware of any reported injuries.