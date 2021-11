SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A vehicle fire closed two of three lanes on Interstate 81 North Sunday morning, TDOT reports.

According to TDOT SmartWay, the fire was reported around 6 a.m. on Nov. 21.

As of 9:15 a.m., two northbound lanes and the right shoulder around mile marker 62.8 are closed.

Authorities advise drivers to avoid the route if possible, and delays are expected.