JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A vehicle crashed into the rear end of a Washington County, Tennessee school bus Thursday morning, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP).

A preliminary report from the THP revealed that a school bus without passengers was traveling on SR 107 in the Chuckey community when it slowed down to turn onto Bill Mauk Road.

A 2008 Buick Enclave that was traveling behind the school bus crashed into it. Police identified the driver as Patricia E. McQueen, 47, of Greeneville, who was cited for following too closely, according to the THP.

Both McQueen and the driver of the school bus were injured in the crash. No further details have been released at this time.