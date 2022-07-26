MOUNT CARMEL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A vehicle crashed into an EMS building in Mount Carmel Tuesday, causing visible damage to a brick wall that someone was sitting on the other side of.

News Channel 11 had a crew on the scene of the EMS station on Hammond Avenue. A gray Kia was seen in the grass next to the building, where a window and wall had been slammed into.

News Channel 11’s crew saw a person at the scene who had been placed in the back of a Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) vehicle.

As of 2 p.m., firefighters were shoring up the wall of the building.

The Mount Carmel Fire Department told News Channel 11 that the Kia had left the road roughly 50-100 yards from the building before traveling through a yard. While driving through the yard, the vehicle hit a tree, a stump and flower bed before colliding with the building.

The person on the other side of the wall was transported to a nearby hospital for observation. No further details were released on the extent of that person’s injuries.

The fire department is expected to release more details Tuesday. News Channel 11 has also reached out to the THP for more information, including charges that may follow the crash.