JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A gas station on North Roan Street caught fire on Thursday morning after a vehicle crashed into the back of it.

A News Channel 11 crew was at the scene of the Shell station as Johnson City Fire Department crews worked to douse the flames. Photos captured by News Channel 11 show a scorched brick wall surrounded by firefighters and Johnson City police officers. Parts of the brick wall had appeared to collapse.

EMS crews and an ambulance were also at the scene. It’s unclear if the incident resulted in any injuries.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), the section of North Roan from the Bristol Highway Fork to Oakland Avenue was closed as authorities cleared the scene.

News Channel 11 reached out to Johnson City officials for more information.