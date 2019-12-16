Vehicle catches fire at Advance Auto Parts parking lot on Highway 394

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A vehicle caught fire early on Monday morning at the Advance Auto Parts on Highway 394.

According to the Sullivan County Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the fire at 6:53 a.m.

No injuries were reported, and the building was not compromised by the fire.

SCVFD told News Channel 11 that the fire appears to have been caused by “a mechanical deficiency” and is no longer under investigation.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office assisted with traffic control at the scene.