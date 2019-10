JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A new restaurant and juice bar is coming to Johnson City.

Co-owner Skylar Dejesus told News Channel 11 that ‘Vegan Town’ will open its doors in November in the Kroger shopping center on State of Franklin Road.

Vegan Town will be located next door to Panda House.

We’re told they will offer smoothies, smoothie bowls, cold press juices and different vegan dishes including avocado toast.

