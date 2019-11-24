‘Vegan Town’ now open in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new vegan restaurant is now open in Johnson City.

Vegan Town is located at 1805 W State of Franklin Road Suite 800, in the Kroger shopping center.

The menu is completely vegan and features salads, smoothies, avocado toast, and more.

“We felt, me trying to go vegan myself, there was nowhere to eat here. If there was anywhere to eat, it wasn’t really at an affordable price,” Vegan Town Co-Owner Skylar Dejesus said. “So we wanted to kind of combine those two things together to be the health food staple of the Tri-Cities, while also supplying food at an affordable price.”

PREVIOUS STORY: ‘Vegan Town’ opening in Johnson City next month

Dejesus also said the menu was completely gluten-free.

Vegan Town is open seven days a week.