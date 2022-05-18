ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Transportation’s (VDOT) efforts to improve I-81 N near exit 17 will result in 24-hour lane closures throughout June.

According to a news release, the first lane closure will start at 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 5 and will run until 6 a.m. on Thursday, June 9 to replace the left travel lane and left shoulder of the bridge deck above Route 75.

The second lane closure will begin at 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, and will last until 6 a.m. on Thursday, June 16.

The I-81 exit 17 projects will entail fixes to the exit’s northbound on and off-ramps, a segment of Route 75, reconstruction and relocation of Gravel Lake Road and the relocation of the frontage road located adjacent to the northbound exit 17 off-ramp (Commerce Drive).

Those who travel these areas should find alternate routes as crews work on improving the roadway.