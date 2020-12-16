VDOT: Truck climbing lane project on Route 58 in Lee County begins

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A truck climbing lane is being added to Route 58 at Powell Mountain in Lee County, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

According to a release from VDOT, the project began this week with the help of Contractor Estes Brothers Construction, Inc.

VDOT says the $2.1 million project will include a 1,000-foot climbing lane on the west side of Powell Mountain, which will improve safety for other drivers.

Drivers in the area are asked to be prepared for delays in the area and watch out for workers during construction.

Concrete barriers are being set up along the right shoulder of Route 58 as of Tuesday.

The project is expected to be completed by September 2021, according to VDOT.