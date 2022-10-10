(WJHL) — A tractor-trailer fire Monday morning blocked all lanes of I-81 northbound near mile marker 14, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

Transportation officials say that the incident occurred 1 mile south of the VA-140 Exit 14. Crews are redirecting traffic through the truck rest area.

Virginia State Police (VSP) officials told News Channel 11 that authorities responded to the incident at 10:45 a.m. The tractor-trailer was on its side, VSP reports.

VSP officials said the incident is a fire, not a crash.

It is unclear what caused the reported fire at this time. News Channel 11 is working to obtain more information. Stay updated on-air and online at WJHL.com.