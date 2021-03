LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A tractor-trailer crash in Lee County, Virginia has led to lane closures on a highway Wednesday morning.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation 511 Traffic Map, the crash occurred on VA-70 North near Counts Road, Lower Wallens Creek Road and Route 612.

Drivers should expect delays in the area. VDOT reports that as of 6:46 a.m., lane closures exist.

