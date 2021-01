SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – An overturned tractor-trailer on Interstate 81 in Smyth County is causing delays Monday morning.

According to the VDOT 511 Traffic Map, the right lane and shoulder are closed as of 6:30 a.m.

The Atkins Volunteer Fire Department posted Monday morning saying the crash occurred on I-81 South near the 54 mile marker.

AVFD reports Fire and EMS were on the scene around 3:18 a.m.