VDOT: Tractor-trailer crash in Smyth County closes northbound lanes of Interstate 81

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A tractor-trailer crash in Smyth County has closed northbound lanes on Interstate 81, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

VDOT reports the crash occurred at mile marker 42.5 and has backed up traffic for four miles.

Traffic is being detoured at Exit 39 so drivers can use Highway 11 North, and motorists can get back on the interstate at Exit 44.

VDOT does not have a time that the crash is estimated to be cleared as of 1:26 p.m.

