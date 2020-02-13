VDOT: Tractor-trailer crash causing delays on I-81 South in Wythe County

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A tractor-trailer accident had closed southbound lanes on Interstate 81 in Wythe County Thursday morning.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash occurred at the 86.2 mile marker.

The crash has since been cleared.

Photo: VDOT

Traffic had been detoured off at Exit 86 and then back off the same exit. Motorists can now expect delays in the area following the crash.

You can see the traffic backup by checking VDOT’s 511 Map.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News Channel 11 for updates.