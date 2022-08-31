GLADE SPRING, Va. (WJHL) — A tractor-trailer crash closed a south exit ramp of I-81 Wednesday morning, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

Glade Spring Crash (Viewer photo)

The crash occurred on I-81 near mile marker 29, a VDOT traffic information map states.

A viewer sent News Channel 11 pictures that showed severe damage to multiple vehicles. The condition of those involved is not yet clear at this time.

Motorists should expect delays in the area and use caution on I-81 southbound and Maple Street. A post from the Glade Spring Fire Department warned that cleanup activities will persist throughout the morning.

News Channel 11 has reached out to Virginia State Police for more information. This is a developing story. Stay updated on-air and online at WJHL.com.