WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Drivers can expect to face delays after a tractor-trailer crash in Washington County Virginia on Interstate 81.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), a tractor-trailer crash at mile marker 25.4 on Interstate 81 has closed the north right lane, shoulder and entrance ramp. Drivers can expect delays.

VDOT 511 says that traffic is backed up fo approximately two and a half miles.