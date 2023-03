WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Motorists in Washington County, Virginia can expect delays on Interstate 81 near Meadowview due to a tractor-trailer crash

According to VDOT’s 511 Traffic website, as of 1:30 p.m., the north left shoulder, left lane and right shoulder near mile marker 25 are closed due to the crash.

News Channel 11 has reached out to the Virginia State Police for more information on the crash.

This story is currently developing, stay tuned on-air and online for updates.