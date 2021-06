WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 81 in Washington County, Virginia is causing delays Tuesday morning.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation 511 Traffic Map, the crash occurred near the 32.5-mile marker on I-81 North.

As of 9:22 a.m., the left shoulder and left lane are closed and traffic is backed up for about two miles.

