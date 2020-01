BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — State officials are moving forward with a bridge replacement project in Lee County.

The Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB) awarded a $5.6 million contract to Elk Knob, Inc. of Pennington Gap to replace the Route 58 bridge over the Powell River.

The CTB oversees the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and allocates highway funds to specific projects.

VDOT expects the project will be completed in spring 2021.