BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Kids will have a chance to get an up-close look at emergency and work vehicles at an event in Bristol this month.

The Virginia Department of Transportation’s (VDOT) Bristol District and other local agencies will hold the second “Touch a Truck” event on Saturday, Oct. 14 at Highlands Fellowship Church, located at 134 Commerce Court. It will run from 9 a.m. to noon.

The free event will feature VDOT maintenance vehicles plus fire trucks, an ambulance and other emergency response vehicles, according to VDOT.

In a release, VDOT said the event also “gives emergency service organizations the opportunity to talk with the public about safety, and to remind them of the state law requiring motorists to slow down or move over when they see emergency vehicles with blue or amber lights working along the highway.”

The event will take place rain or shine, according to VDOT.