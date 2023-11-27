GRUNDY, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will host an informational meeting in Buchanan County next month to review a pre-engineering study on a section of the proposed Coalfields Expressway.

The meeting will take place Dec. 11 from 4–6 p.m. at the Southern Gap Transportation and Logistics Center, 1102 Ovenbird Road in Grundy.

According to VDOT, the purpose of the open house-style meeting is to review the alternatives presented in the study for the proposed Route 121/Coalfields Expressway between Grundy and the Virginia-West Virginia state line near Slate, Virginia.

The study considered a northern and southern route, with eight alternatives identified for a northern route and one for a southern route. Each alternative has different estimated costs and challenges.

VDOT will be accepting comments regarding the project through Dec. 21. Comments may be provided through several methods:

Call VDOT Project Manager Mark Hill at 276-669-6151.

Email Mark.Hill@vdot.virginia.gov. Please reference “Route 121 Pre-Engineering Study Buchanan County” in the subject line.

Comment sheets will be available at the in-person public meeting or can be mailed/emailed.

Traditional mail to VDOT Project Manager Mark Hill, 2111 Bonham Road, Bristol, Virginia 24201.

Materials that will be available during the meeting will also be posted on the project’s webpage.

After public comments are gathered, the study will be finalized and the Virginia Coalfields Expressway Authority will use the study for further project development and funding requests.

The proposed Coalfields Expressway would link Wise, Dickenson and Buchanan counties, running from US 23 to the West Virginia line where it would connect to West Virginia’s proposed Coalfields Expressway. The West Virginia portion would connect to Interstates 64 and 77.

Earlier this month, a small section of the Coalfields Expressway that runs concurrent with Corridor Q/US 460 opened to traffic in Buchanan County, marking the expressway’s first completed mileage.