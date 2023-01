BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A project by the Virginia Department of Transportation will widen Interstate 81 to three lanes between exits 10 and 7.

VDOT is currently in the right-of-way acquisition phase of the project and plans to advertise bids this fall. Construction is expected to begin in early 2024.

The project is expected to cost around $38 million.

VDOT says widening the interstate will improve traffic flow and congestion in the area.