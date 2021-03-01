VDOT: Standing water on Southwest Virginia roadways closes lanes Monday morning

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Flooding in parts of Southwest Virginia Monday morning is affecting traffic.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation 511 Traffic Map, Route 1007 North in Wise County is flooded around Shawnee Avenue East.

Higher rain totals means a better chance for some flooding in SW VA with ongoing flood warnings through the morning commute https://t.co/gsEb6NLDJe #wjhlwx pic.twitter.com/Umb7IGeyVh — Jeremy Eisenzopf (@jeremyeisenzopf) March 1, 2021

VDOT reports standing water on the roadway has led to lane closures.

Delays are also expected in the area of Pound, Virginia. VDOT reports slowed traffic in the area of Orby Cantrell Highway and Route 693 and on Clintwood Highway near Laurel Street.

In Buchanan County, VDOT reports standing water has closed lanes on Route 608 East near Greenbrier Road.

The traffic map also reports standing water lane closures on Route 653 East at Hurley Road and Route 697 North at Hurley Road in northern Buchanan County.

Tazewell County has also seen standing water on roads Monday morning. VDAT warns flooding on Route 627 North at Bandy Road has led to lane closures.

To view the traffic map, click here.