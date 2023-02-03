SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A bridge over the North Fork Clinch River in Scott County will be closed for more than a year after an inspection found it was deteriorating.

According to a notice from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), the Route 624 (Fraleytown Road) bridge in the Duffield area closed after a scheduled inspection. That inspection reportedly found “extensive deterioration” along the top portion of the bridge, also known as the superstructure.

While the bridge remains closed, drivers may use Route 638 to detour to Route 604 (Pattonsville Road), according to VDOT.

The department stated that as of Jan. 31, repair options for the bridge were being evaluated. VDOT tentatively scheduled the bridge replacement for summer 2024.