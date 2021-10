ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Construction crews will be paving exit ramp 19 along Interstate 81 in Abingdon starting Thursday.

According to a social media post by the Virginia Dept. of Transporation in Bristol, starting at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7, the southbound ramp of exit 19 will close until Friday at 6 a.m.

From 8 p.m. tomorrow (Thursday, October 7) until 6 a.m. Friday (Oct. 8) the southbound off ramp at I-81 exit 19 will be closed for paving. There will also be a right lane closure on southbound I-81 during this timeframe. Pay close attention to signs and message boards. pic.twitter.com/bl6Cck1lPN — VDOT Bristol (@VaDOTBristol) October 6, 2021

In addition, the right lane of I-81 southbound will also be at the same time.