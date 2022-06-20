ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A tractor-trailer overturned on I-81 southbound near mile marker 17.3 in Washington County, causing traffic delays Monday, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

According to the VDOT’s traffic information map, the incident closed the south left shoulder, left lane and right shoulder.

Traffic is backed up 2 miles as of 12:30 p.m.

News Channel 11 has reached out to Virginia State Police for more information. The status of the tractor-trailer driver is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay updated on-air and online at WJHL.com.