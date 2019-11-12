VDOT: Routes closed due to weather, vehicle accident

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Roadways in Virginia have been closed due to both weather and an accident.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, Route 610 North is closed in Wise County in the vicinity of Bear Branch Road, Chevrolet Road, Needmore Road and Route 621 North is closed because of weather.

On Route 640 North in Buchanan County, an accident involving a disabled tractor-trailer has occurred in the vicinity of Slate Creek Road and VA-83.

Drivers should expect delays as there are lane closures.