VDOT: Multiple roads closed across SWVA due to trees down

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – After an afternoon full of severe weather in Southwest Virginia, the Virginia Department of Transportation has announced several road closures across various counties.

VDOT tells News Channel 11 the following roads are closed:

Route 614N at Artesian Well Hollow Road in Wise County due to a tree being down

Route 649N at Caney Ridge Road in both on the county line of Wise and Dickenson County due to a downed tree

This list will be updated as we receive information.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News Channel 11 online and on-air for updates.