WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Interstate 81 South faced a partial closure after a multi-vehicle crash in Washington County, Virginia transportations officials say.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation’s (VDOT) 511 Traffic Information System, the crash occurred around Mile Marker 7 on Monday evening.

As of 5:40 p.m., the crash had been cleared and traffic was flowing.

This is an ongoing story. Details will be updated as they become available.