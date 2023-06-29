LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A tractor-trailer crash has closed part of a state route near the Tennessee-Virginia line Thursday afternoon, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

The VDOT 511 Traffic Map states that the crash occurred on Route 600 in the area of Joe Miller Road and Route 696. The map shows the area is just north of the state border in the Dona area.

As of 4:15 p.m., both eastbound and westbound lanes were closed due to the crash.

Photo courtesy of VDOT

News Channel 11 has reached out to the Virginia State Police for more information on the crash.