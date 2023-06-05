Photo courtesy of the Virginia Department of Transportation

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A crash in Lee County has closed U.S. Highway 58 in both directions Monday.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) 511 Traffic Map, the crash occurred along the highway near U.S. Highway 421 E/W.

VDOT reported that as of 2:09 p.m., both east and westbound lanes of the highway were closed. The traffic map shows Highway 58 is shut down between the Woodway and Stickleyville communities.

VDOT did not release more details through the traffic map.

News Channel 11 has reached out to the Virginia State Police for more information on the crash.