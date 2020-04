WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Drivers on Interstate 81 in Washington County can expect delays if they are headed north Monday morning.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation 511 Traffic Map, an overturned tractor-trailer near mile marker 16.7 on I-81 North has closed the left lane.

The left should is also closed, according to VDOT.

Southbound traffic is unaffected.

To track traffic developments in Virginia, check the 511 Traffic Map by clicking here.