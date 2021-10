SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A tractor-trailer crash on I-81 in Smyth County backed up traffic Tuesday evening, Virginia authorities say.

According to Virginia Department of Transportation Smartway, a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 81 South near mile marker 54.6 in Smyth County closed both the left lane and left shoulder.

As of 1:36 p.m. Tuesday, responders were working to clear the scene and traffic backups had reached one mile long.