VDOT: I-81 S crash near state line causing delays

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A crash along the Tennessee – Virginia state line is causing delays in the area, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) officials say.

According to a report on VDOT SmartWay, the crash occurred on Interstate 81 South at Mile Marker 0.3 around 5:49 p.m. Tuesday night.

The southbound right lane and right shoulder were closed as of 6:00 p.m., and VDOT officials said motorists in the area can expect delays.

Details regarding the causes of the crash have not yet been released.

This is an ongoing story. Stay tuned with WJHL.com and News Channel 11 as details are released.