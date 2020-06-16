VDOT: I-81 North lanes closed after tractor-trailer accident in Washington County, Va.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Drivers on Interstate 81 in Washington County, Virginia will notice some traffic Tuesday morning.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash occurred at mile marker 19 on I-81 North.

The Virginia State Police are on the scene of the tractor-trailer crash and will be investigating.

VSP told News Channel 11 they were called to the scene at 9:17 a.m.

Northbound lanes are closed as of 9:34 a.m., according to VDOT.

No estimated clearing time has been determined yet.

