VDOT: I-81 North lanes closed after tractor-trailer accident in Washington County, Va.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Drivers on Interstate 81 in Washington County, Virginia will notice some traffic Tuesday morning.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash occurred at mile marker 19 on I-81 North.

Accident: NB on I-81 at MM19.0 (0.3mi south of US-11/US-58ALT Exit19) in Washington Co. All NB travel lanes closed. 9:26AM — 511 Southwest VA (@511southwestva) June 16, 2020

The Virginia State Police are on the scene of the tractor-trailer crash and will be investigating.

VSP told News Channel 11 they were called to the scene at 9:17 a.m.

Northbound lanes are closed as of 9:34 a.m., according to VDOT.

No estimated clearing time has been determined yet.