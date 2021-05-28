VDOT: I-81 closure due to tractor trailer crash

ATKINS, Va. (WJHL) – Motorists can expect delays on Interstate 81 due to a tractor trailer crash earlier today, the Virginia Department of Transportation reports.

According to VDOT’s traffic 511 site, all Northern lanes are closed and traffic is being detoured off of Exit 47. Motorists can reenter the interstate at Exit 50.

VDOT projects roughly a mile and a half of backup at Exit 47.

UPDATE:

The North left shoulder, left lane, and right lane of Interstate 81 are now closed. VDOT stated at 7:40 a.m. that traffic is passing on the right shoulder.

VDOT reports that Northbound congestion is now 3 miles deep.