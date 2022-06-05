ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – As crews work to repair and replace sections of Interstate 81, officials say lane closures will be in place throughout the month.

According to a press release from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), work will begin at Exit 17 around 8 p.m. next Sunday. Crews will be on-site until 6 a.m. on June 16, weather permitting. Repair efforts during this period will focus on the left lane and shoulder of I-81 N’s bridge at Mile Marker 17.

Starting at 8 p.m. June 19, crews will work to repair the right lane and shoulder of the same bridge. Work is expected to continue until the morning of June 23.

VDOT officials asked drivers to find alternate routes through the area to avoid interstate traffic, and to keep a close eye on signs and messages posted around the work site.