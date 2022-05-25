WEBER CITY, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Transportation hosted an information meeting Wednesday regarding U.S. Route 23 in Scott County.

The meeting primarily focused on operational and safety issues along U.S. 23 between the Tennessee state line and U.S. Route 59. According to VDOT, that section of the highway has a high number of crashes due to poor spacing between intersections and access driveways located along the corridor.

A study has been underway to identify opportunities for improving the highway.

“The study looks at various safety and operational improvements along the road, so they’re looking at ways that maybe closing a crossover or adding a turn lane and removing some turn lanes,” VDOT spokesperson Michelle Earl said. “Just some things that will help traffic flow more smoothly through the area and then will improve safety.”

The comment period for the study will close on June 4. Comments may be submitted online.