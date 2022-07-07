WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – After heavy rains led to flooding in some areas of Wise County Wednesday, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is planning repairs for some roads.

According to VDOT spokesperson Michelle Earl, the flooding led to significant damage on Turkey Branch Road/Route 645 where the road interacts with Dotson Creek Road.

As of Thursday, the portion of Turkey Branch Road was closed after the flooding caused the washout of a 72-inch pipe. Earl told News Channel 11 that a replacement plan is in the works which should go into effect next week. The replacement will be dependent on dry weather.

“Completed replacement will take several days and will be completed entirely with state forces,” Earl wrote in a statement to News Channel 11.

Dotson Creek Road also sustained damage, but not to an extent that warrants closing the road. Earl said crews will start addressing that road’s damage on Monday. While Dotson Creek Road will not be closed, some repair work will lead to lane closures. However, traffic is expected to be allowed to continue through.

The Wise County Sheriff’s Office posted to its Facebook page Wednesday urging drivers to use caution as roadways flooded.