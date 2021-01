WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A disabled tractor-trailer has closed a lane of traffic on U.S. Route 23 in Wise County, Virginia on Wednesday.

According to the Virginia Department of Transport 511 Traffic Map, the tractor-trailer is disabled near Indian Creek Road and Route 823.

As of 10:16 a.m., VDOT reports the southbound right lane and shoulder are closed.

