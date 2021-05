WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Drivers can expect delays and an exit closure on Interstate 81 North after a single-vehicle crash reported by the Virginia Department of Transportation.

According to the VDOT 511 traffic map, clearing efforts are underway as of 9:55 a.m. with the vehicle off the roadway and resting on its side near mile marker 29 in Washington County, Virginia.

VDOT reported that the nearest south exit ramp is currently closed. The off ramp at Exit 29 is also narrowed.