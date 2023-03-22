WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Two crashes on Interstate 81 caused multiple lane closures on Wednesday, according to Virginia traffic monitors.

The Virginia Department of Transportation’s (VDOT) 511 traffic information system reported a tractor-trailer crash at Mile Marker 4.4 on Interstate 81 North. An incident report from VDOT said I-81’s north center lane, right lane and right shoulder were closed at MM 4.4 as of 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

In a separate incident report at Mile Marker 4.9 of I-81 North, another vehicle crash caused the closure of the northbound left shoulder, left lane and center lane.

Traffic backups of 1.5 miles were reported in the area around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Details will be updated as they become available.