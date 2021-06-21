VSP: Motorcyclist transported to hospital after Monday morning crash on I-81 South in Washington Co.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A motorcyclist has been transported to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 81 South in Washington County, Virginia Monday morning.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation 511 Traffic Map, the crash occurred near mile marker 17.9 on I-81 South.

As of 9:42 a.m., the left shoulder, left lane and right shoulder were closed due to the crash with traffic backed up for about three miles.

According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred at 9:06 a.m. when a motorcycle ran off the interstate and hit a guardrail.

VSP reports the motorcyclist was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, but the extent of the injuries were not released.

The crash is under investigation, according to VSP.

You can check the traffic status by clicking here.