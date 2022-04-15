WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 81 South is impacting traffic in Southwest Virginia Friday.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation 511 Traffic Map, the crash occurred near the 9.6-mile marker in Washington County. As of 4 p.m., the southbound right lane and shoulder were closed.

VDOT reports that traffic is backed up for about five and a half miles.

You can check the latest updates on traffic in Southwest Virginia by visiting the traffic map site.

News Channel 11 has reached out to the Virginia State Police for more information on the crash.