BVFD: Minor injuries reported at crash on I-81 North, scene clear

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 Northbound resulted in minor injuries, according to the Bristol Virginia Fire Department.

Firefighters told News Channel 11 at 7:40 a.m. that the scene of the crash was cleared.

No one was transported by ambulance from the scene, according to BVFD.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation 511 Traffic Map, the crash had closed the left and center lane near mile marker 5 in Washington County. The left shoulder was also closed as of 7:28 a.m.

The Bristol Virginia Professional FireFighters Association posted at 7:18 a.m., saying two engines were on the scene of the crash.