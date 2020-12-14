BVFD: Minor injuries reported at crash on I-81 North, scene clear

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Bristol Virginia Professional FireFighters Association via Facebook

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 Northbound resulted in minor injuries, according to the Bristol Virginia Fire Department.

Firefighters told News Channel 11 at 7:40 a.m. that the scene of the crash was cleared.

No one was transported by ambulance from the scene, according to BVFD.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation 511 Traffic Map, the crash had closed the left and center lane near mile marker 5 in Washington County. The left shoulder was also closed as of 7:28 a.m.

The Bristol Virginia Professional FireFighters Association posted at 7:18 a.m., saying two engines were on the scene of the crash.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss