WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) reports all lanes have reopened on Interstate 81 Saturday afternoon due to a crash.

According to VDOT’s 511 Traffic Map, the crash occurred near mile marker 28.4 on I-81 in Washington County. VDOT reported traffic backups were approximately 3 miles at around 3 p.m. Saturday and all lanes were initially closed. VDOT said those lanes have since reopened.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided as they become available.