BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The northbound lanes of Interstate 81 near Bristol, Virginia are closed due to a crash, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

The VDOT 511 Traffic Map states the crash occurred near mile marker 8 on Tuesday.

As of 12:30 p.m., all northbound lanes were closed, as well as the south left shoulder.

Images from a traffic camera in the area show multiple vehicles in the media and first responders on the scene.

News Channel 11 has reached out to the Virginia State Police for more information on the crash.