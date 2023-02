WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 81 North is causing delays in Washington County, Virginia.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) 511 Traffic Map, the crash occurred at Mile Marker 7.

As of 4 p.m., VDOT reports the right shoulder is closed due to the crash. Traffic was backed up for roughly two miles.

A live camera view from the traffic map showed emergency personnel on the scene as of 3:35 p.m.